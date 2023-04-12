LIST: Canceled flights on April 12 due to Amang

This image shows the location of tropical depression Amang at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. PAGASA photo

MANILA — Several domestic flights were suspended on April 12 due to heavy rains brought by tropical depression Amang, the Manila International Airport Authority said on Wednesday.

The following flights were canceled as of 12:22 p.m.:

Cebu Pacific 5J 821 Manila - Virac

Cebu Pacific 5J 822 Virac - Manila

CebGo DG 6113 Manila - Naga

CebGo DG 6114 Naga - Manila

CebGo DG 6117 Manila - Naga

CebGo 6118 Naga - Manila

State weather bureau PAGASA said Amang is expected to bring rains in parts of Luzon including Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and the southern portion of Aurora.

