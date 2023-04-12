Fitch Solutions sees BSP hiking rates again by 25 basis points

MANILA - Fitch Solutions said it sees the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiking interest rates by another 25 basis points this year due to "sticky" inflation.

Discussing its latest macroeconomic update, Fitch Solutions’ Country Risk Analyst Shi Cheng Low said that hike will come in the BSP's next policy-setting meeting in May.

"Our forecast for BSP is that it will deliver 1 final 25 bps hike at the next meeting in May before keeping the policy rate on hold at 6.5 percent thereafter. The question of price stability will spur the central bank to hike rates a little further as the latest data show inflation remained elevated at 7.6 percent in March, which is above the 4 percent ceiling of the BSP target," Low said.

The BSP’s next monetary policy meeting is on May 18. It has already hiked interest rates by a total of 75 basis points through the first two policy meetings of 2023.

Low however also said they don't expect rates to go higher than 6.5 percent thereafter, as inflation eases.

“Consumer prices have eased substantially from 8.6 percent in February, and we think inflation will remain on a downward trend for the rest of the year and drop below the 4 percent ceiling of the BSP target in the second half. Signs of economic weakness will also become increasingly evident in the data, which will set the stage for policy rates to be kept on hold beyond the next meeting."

Inflation in the Philippines has been on a downtrend since hitting a 14 year high in January. However, there are still upside risks which include the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' decision to boost crude oil prices through a production cut.

Low says any further supply shocks or surprise aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve will change the outlook as these could force the BSP to tighten anew.

Based on data collected by Fitch Solutions, the BSP has been less aggressive than other central banks in the region in terms of monetary policy tightening. New Zealand, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have hiked more. However, the BSP has also been more aggressive compared to many others including Australia, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, and China.

Looking at its macroeconomic outlook, Fitch Solutions maintained its growth forecast for the Philippines at 5.9 percent for 2023, below the government's forecast range of 6 to 7 percent. It expects inflation to be a drag on growth alongside weak global demand for Philippine exports including semiconductors. This has already been reflected in the most recent trade data, with exports contracting 18.1 percent year-on-year in February.