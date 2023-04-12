Emperador posts P10.1 billion net profit, P62.8 billion revenues in 2022

MANILA — Emperador Inc said on Wednesday it posted a net income of P10.1 billion in 2022 despite higher inflation and global logistics disruptions, driven by its diversified product portfolio.

Meanwhile, revenues hit P62.8 billion, higher by 12 percent due to the strong whiskey and brandy demand worldwide, Emperador told the stock exchange.

The robust performance was also driven by the resurgence of travel retail as well as the higher sales of its single malt whiskies in its key markets led by Asia, North America and Europe, it said.

Its brandy segment, meanwhile, sustained its growth in the Philippines, Spain, Mexico and North America, it added.

"There was a lot of volatility last year, but our overall global business remained strong, led by Emperador’s single malt whiskies, which continued to enjoy strong demand across the globe. We look forward to an even better performance in 2023," Emperador Inc President Winston Co said.

Emperador's portfolio includes brands such as Emperador Brandy, Whyte and Mackay, Fundador Brandy, The Dalmore, Fettercairn, Jura, and Tamnavulin Single Malt Scotch whiskies.

Emperador is listed both in the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange.

