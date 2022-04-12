Home  >  Business

LIST: Canceled flights on April 12 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2022 09:08 AM | Updated as of Apr 12 2022 12:11 PM

MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather from tropical depression Agaton and other weather disturbances in the country, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Canceled flights on April 12 include the following, MIAA said. 

CEBU PACIFIC

  • 5J 891 Manila - Caticlan
  • 5J 892 Caticlan - Manila
  • 5J 483 Manila - Bacolod
  • 5J 484 Bacolod - Manila 

CEBGO

  • DG 6177 Manila - Masbate
  • DG 6178 Masbate - Manila

Refresh this page for updates.

