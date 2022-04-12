MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather from tropical depression Agaton and other weather disturbances in the country, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Canceled flights on April 12 include the following, MIAA said.

CEBU PACIFIC

5J 891 Manila - Caticlan

5J 892 Caticlan - Manila

5J 483 Manila - Bacolod

5J 484 Bacolod - Manila

CEBGO

DG 6177 Manila - Masbate

DG 6178 Masbate - Manila

