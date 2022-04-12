MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather from tropical depression Agaton and other weather disturbances in the country, the Manila International Airport Authority said.
Canceled flights on April 12 include the following, MIAA said.
CEBU PACIFIC
- 5J 891 Manila - Caticlan
- 5J 892 Caticlan - Manila
- 5J 483 Manila - Bacolod
- 5J 484 Bacolod - Manila
CEBGO
- DG 6177 Manila - Masbate
- DG 6178 Masbate - Manila
Refresh this page for updates.
Refresh this page for updates.
RELATED VIDEO: