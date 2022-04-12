President Rodrigo Roa Duterte skims through a document while presiding over the joint Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police command conference at the Malacañan Palace on April 6, 2022. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo



MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has signed laws renewing the franchises of six more firms, including Smart Broadband, Inc. and also granting licenses to some firms to build and operate their broadcast stations, documents shared Tuesday by Malacañang showed.

Duterte approved the following laws:

Republic Act No. 11673 granting Sulu-Tawi-Tawi Broadcasting Foundation Inc. a radio and television broadcast franchise in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Republic Act No. 11674 renewing for another 25 years the telecommunications franchise of the Mati Telephone Corporation.

Republic Act No. 11675 renewing for another 25 years the telecommunications franchise of Odiongan Telephone Corporation.

Republic Act No. 11676 renewing for the next 25 years the telecommunications license given to R.C. Yulo Telephone System, Inc.

Republic Act No. 11677 renewing Marbel Telephone System, Inc's franchise for another 25 years.

Republic Act No. 11678 renewing Smart Broadband Inc., also known as Meridian Telekoms Inc's, franchise for another 25 years.

Republic Act No. 11679 renewing for a fresh 25 years the telecommunications franchise of Bicol Telephone and Telegraph Inc.

Republic Act No. 11680 giving Southern Luzon State University a radio and television broadcast franchise in Quezon province.

Republic Act No. 11681 granting Capricom Broadcasting Network Corp. a radio and television broadcast franchise in Tabaco City, Albay, and other areas nationwide.

Earlier this month, the President also approved franchise extensions of six other firms.

