Merly Villasanta's children all use mobile gadgets and share a wifi signal with five other members of the family in their home in Antipolo City on July 1, 2020. Families like Villasanta's will have to adapt to mobile technology to be able to practice distance learning in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday said it turned over worth $1 million worth of tablets, solar-powered transistor radios and other information technology equipment to the Department of Education to support distance learning.

DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan received from ADB Principal Country Specialist for the Philippines Alain Morel a portion of the 46,680 solar-powered transistor radios, 3,500 android tablets, and 21 Wi-Fi local area network (LAN) sets with solar-powered batteries, the ADB said in a statement.

The donation is part of the $2.4 million grant to support distance learning among secondary school students from poor and disadvantaged families in remote areas, the ADB said in a statement.

Most of the equipment were delivered to schools in Abra, Bohol, Kalinga, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay provinces earlier this year, the Manila-based multilateral lender said.

"This will help us in achieving our goals under a learning continuity plan we developed shortly after the pandemic started. The project is even more important because it has a study component on the effectiveness of technology-assisted learning delivery in remote schools,” Malaluan said.

The ADB said the support is also financed by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific under the EdTech Solutions for Last Mile Schools in COVID-19 program.

The bank said it was also assisting DepEd to create learning content in digital format for secondary school students.

According to DepEd's Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan developed in 2020, there were over 3,500 schools which lack access to reliable electricity and other basic infrastructure.

