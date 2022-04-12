Home  >  Business

LIST: Banks announce schedule for Holy Thursday, Good Friday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2022 11:52 AM

MANILA - Banks in the country have announced their operating schedule for Holy Thursday and Good Friday or April 14 and 15. 

PSBank

• All branches will be closed on April 14 (Holy Thursday)
• All branches will be closed on April 15 (Good Friday)
• ATMs and PSBank Mobile/Online facilities will be available to serve banking needs
• Other relevant information
 - Payroll crediting on April 14 and 15 will be processed
 - Check deposits after 4 p.m. cut-off time on April 13 will be processed on April 18
 - PESONet transactions made after 3 p.m. on April 13, during the holiday and over the weekend will be processed on April 18
 - Bills enrolled in Automatic Debit with due dates on April 14 and 15 will proceed
 - Loan payments will be debited on April 18

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Refresh this page for updates.


 

Read More:  Bank   bank schedule   Holy Week   Good Friday   Holy Thursday   AM  