MANILA - Banks in the country have announced their operating schedule for Holy Thursday and Good Friday or April 14 and 15.

PSBank

• All branches will be closed on April 14 (Holy Thursday)

• All branches will be closed on April 15 (Good Friday)

• ATMs and PSBank Mobile/Online facilities will be available to serve banking needs

• Other relevant information

- Payroll crediting on April 14 and 15 will be processed

- Check deposits after 4 p.m. cut-off time on April 13 will be processed on April 18

- PESONet transactions made after 3 p.m. on April 13, during the holiday and over the weekend will be processed on April 18

- Bills enrolled in Automatic Debit with due dates on April 14 and 15 will proceed

- Loan payments will be debited on April 18

