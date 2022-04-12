MANILA - Inflation in the Philippines this year is expected to breach the government’s target range, a regional research institution said on Tuesday.

The ASEAN + 3 Macroeconomic Research Office or AMRO said it expects inflation to average 4.1 percent this year, slightly above the 2 to 4 percent target range of the government.

This is also higher than its 3.5 percent forecast for ASEAN, China, Japan, and Korea.

“Inflation has picked up, and it is already above the upper band of the target band. We expect inflation to remain above their target band for most of the year,” said AMRO Chief Economist Hoo Ee Khor.

He said inflation is driven mostly by increases in fuel and food, supply shocks as demand has not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

“So it (inflation) is not demand-driven. We don’t see the need to raise policy rates. But having said that, it is important to make sure inflation does not become entrenched. There is some scope for the BSP to start considering withdrawing some of its stimulus policies.”

Khor said there is still a gap between what the Philippine economy is producing now and what it can produce at 100 percent capacity. Khor and AMRO believe the Philippine economy has more potential to grow as mobility restrictions are eased further.

This is the same sentiment of the National Economic and Development Authority, which has been pushing for the placing of the entire Philippines under Alert Level 1, alongside 100 percent face-to-face classes, to spur economic growth.

“We expect private spending will bounce back once the economy is reopened significantly. We are quite confident and we expect 6.5 percent growth in the Philippines this year, and next year,” Khor said.

The 6.5 percent growth forecast of AMRO for the Philippines was maintained from their previous outlook. This puts the Philippines in a better position than other countries in the region such as Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia even though these are expected to be better insulated from price shocks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

AMRO said it expects the easing of mobility restrictions in the Philippines to offset any negative impact on growth from elevated inflation even though it is a net importer of oil and other key commodities.

The key risks to this outlook remain the Russia-Ukraine crisis, as well as the pandemic. However, AMRO is also confident COVID-19 won’t be a problem considering the progress made in vaccination.

"Unless a more virulent COVID-19 strain appears, ASEAN economies are likely to remain quite open and are likely to recover strongly this year,” Khor said.

The impact on growth from high inflation this year is something the Department of Finance is still studying, according to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

In its latest statement on inflation, the BSP said the economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have become a significant headwind in global economic recovery.

The conflict could affect the Philippines through slower world GDP growth, higher crude oil prices, higher world non-oil prices, and potential second-round effects on inflation through transport fares, wages, and food prices, the BSP said.

“Among all these, the main channel through which the Russia-Ukraine war could affect the Philippines is through higher commodity prices," the central bank said.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno has however stated that they are considering starting the normalization of monetary policy settings, including the raising of policy rates, by the second half of this year.

