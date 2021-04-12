Cebu Pacific flights continue during MECQ; only essential passengers allowed

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Monday it would continue to operate domestic and international flights during the modified enhanced community quarantine but reminded the public that only essential passengers are allowed to and from Manila during the period.

"Cebu Pacific will continue to operate its domestic and international flights as scheduled. However passengers who wish to postpone their flights and those traveling for non-essential reasons may select their preferred option through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website," the carrier said.

Passengers who wish to postpone their flights can avail of unlimited bookings at no extra cost and store the ticket amount in a two-year travel fund, Cebu Pacific said.

The NCR Plus bubble, composed of Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and Rizal, is under MECQ until the end of the month.

Domestic and international travel remain hampered by COVID-19 restrictions. Globally, airlines have been adopting a "digital travel pass" for international travelers developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Department of Tourism earlier said it was eyeing the adoption of IATA's digital travel pass in order to "safely reopen" tourist destinations in the country.

