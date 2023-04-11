Anti-poverty body says to launch 2 roadmaps this year

Residents stay at a temporary shelter in BASECO Compound compound in Tondo, Manila on July 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) on Tuesday said it would launch two anti-poverty roadmaps in the second half of the year as the administration pushes to reduce the Philippines’ poverty incidence rate to a single digit number by 2028.

The National Anti-Poverty Action Agenda will be unveiled in June, while the National Poverty Reduction Plan will be released in October, said Sec. Lope Santos III, lead convenor of the NAPC.

“Magkakasama dito ang lahat ng ahensya, lahat ng local governmen units,” he said in a public briefing.

“May iba’t ibang programang naka atang sa ating mga national government agencies… ito ay whole of government approach,” he said.

The launching of the two anti-poverty measures is part of the NAPC’s 25th anniversary celebration.

“Masasabi natin na ang NAPC ay napatingkad nito yung participation ng basic sectors in all governance levels… which means that NAPC helped empower the participation of our basic sectors sa policy programs,” Santos said.

“Yung coordination, harmonization at monitoring ng programa ng national government, malaki ang milestone na nagawa ng ating pamahalaan sa pagbaba ng kahirapan,” he said.

The Marcos Jr. administration seeks to reduce the poverty incidence rate in the country to 9 percent by 2028 from the current 18.1 percent.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from RTVM