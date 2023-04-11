ACEN inks financing for 600 MW wind project in Lao

MANILA - ACEN Corp said on Tuesday its subsidiary ACEN Renewables International Pte Ltd signed financing documents for its Monsoon Wind power project in Lao PDR.

Moonsoon Wind, estimated to cost about $1 billion, will construct, own and operate a 600 MW wind power plant and its 500 kV transmission line in Lao's southeastern provinces Sekong and Attapeu, Ayala Corp's energy arm told the stock exchange.

The project would be co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, Japan International Corporation Agency, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand, Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Kasikornbank, and Siam Commercial Bank, the company said.

ACEN said Monsoon Wind is the first cross-border wind project in Southeast Asia. Its 25-year power purchase agreement includes selling the electricity generated to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) through its transmission line, it added.

"Vietnam has significantly scaled up solar and wind over the last few years which made it an ideal place for sustainable investments," ACEN International CEO Patrice Clause said.

"Power demand in the country is recovering strong post-COVID and the MOU between Laos and Vietnam unlocks a new avenue of providing more power to Vietnam while serving as a catalyst for more cross-border power sharing in the region," Clause added.

The Monsoon Wind project is a partnership with ACEN, BCPG Public Company Limited, Impact Electrons Siam Limited, Mitsubishi Corp and SMP Consultation and STP&I Public Company Limited, the company said.

ACEN said it has been building solar and wind projects in Vietnam since 2017.

