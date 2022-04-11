MANILA - The net inflows of foreign direct investments hit $819 million in January, lower by 16 percent compared to the same month in 2021, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Monday.

In January last year, FDI net inflows hit $975 million, the BSP said.

The decline in FDI net inflows reflected the 68.2 percent contraction in equity capital placements to $118 million from $370 million in the same month last year, the central bank noted.

"This may be due largely to investor concerns following the resurgence of cases of the highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country and the re-imposition of stricter quarantine measures in early January 2022," the BSP said.

Equity capital placements originated mostly from Japan, the United States, the Netherlands, and Malaysia and were channeled mainly to the manufacturing, financial and insurance, and real estate industries.

The Philippines has traditionally lagged behind its neighbors in terms of attracting foreign investment.

But the government is expecting this to be corrected by the raft of amendments to the country's foreign investment laws which remove restrictions on the foreign ownership of some industries.

