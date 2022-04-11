Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA- Oil companies on Monday announced a price rollback for fuel products.

The following price adjustments will be effective on April 12, Tuesday.

CLEANFUEL

• Diesel = P0.35 per liter rollback

• Gasoline = P1 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

• Diesel = P0.35 per liter rollback

• Gasoline = P1 per liter rollback

SHELL

• Gasoline = P1 per liter rollback

• Kerosene = P3 per liter rollback

• Diesel = P0.35 per liter rollback

SEA OIL

• Gasoline = P1 per liter rollback

• DIesel = P0.35 per liter rollback

• Kerosene = P3 per liter rollback

Fuel products hiked for 11 straight weeks before easing partly due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dubai crude, which is used by the Philippines as benchmark, is hovering around $99 per barrel from highs of around $110 per barrel earlier this year.

— with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

