Revenge travel: PH hotels, resorts full during Holy Week

Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Filipinos splurged on "revenge travel" during the Holy Week, a travel association said Monday, as hotels and resorts were bursting at the seams for the long holiday weekend.

According to Fe Abling-Yu, president of Philippine Tour Operators Association, many families traveled together to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

"This year's Holy Week 2023 we really saw the high rate of travelers not only from nearby but across the nation," she told ANC's "Rundown".

"Sobrang punong-puno ang ating mga hotels, ang ating mga resorts.

"Puno ang Baguio, puno ang Tagaytay, puno ang Clark, puno ang Subic, even as far as Siargao, lalong-lalo na ang Boracay at saka 'yung mga El Nido, Coron and Puerto Princesa. Of course, Cebu, puno talaga," she added.

Yu said the beach is still the number 1 travel destination during the Holy Week.

"I must say for our domestic market, prior to pandemic and nung nag-open na tyao, what we have observed really is 'pag nagta-travel ngayon, family by family," she said.

"Hindi nagiging issue masyado 'yung mahal yung airfare.

"Ito 'yung tinatawag namin revenge spending and revenge traveling na ngayon namin talaga nararamdam," she added.

When it comes to international travelers, China and South Korea are still among the top tourist arrivals in the Philippines, Yu said.

Last year, the Philippines exceeded its target for international arrivals, which was set at 1.7 million.

A total of 2.6 million tourists arrived in the country in 2022, the Department of Tourism previously said.

The country aims to attract nearly 5 million foreign visitors this year.