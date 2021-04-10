Business Mentor: Conquer self doubt and manage your business better

An AR startup shows one of many applications of augmented reality. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

Self-doubt can hinder an individual from pursuing his dreams. We tend to question whether we are doing well enough, or are capable of facing uncertainties as we grow older. Thus, we start to feel incapable of making decisions and choices and become unhappy.

You need to identify the source of your self-doubt so that you can start enjoying your life. Constantly being fearful can affect your life in a negative way.

It is not unusual for an ordinary person to lack confidence because even the most successful entrepreneurs once also doubted themselves. But they stepped out of their comfort zone and start living the life they wanted.

Here are some tips to conquer self-doubt.

1. Watch out for the people that surround you. It may sound snobbish, but if you spend time with people who keep on opposing your ideas, you will start doubting yourself and your choices.

2. Develop self-compassion. How do you deal with failure? Do you sulk in a corner? Or do you try to understand why it happened and come up with a better solution? All of us make mistakes, but you should not be consumed by negative thoughts.

3. Do not base your decision on others’ opinions. Although seeking help from others can shed light on a decision you need to make, you should still listen to your inner self particularly when it comes to big decisions. Your “voice” needs to stand out. Don’t keep on changing your decisions based on what others think.

4. Nurture your self-awareness. You need to identify what is causing your self-doubt. If you fear speaking in front of a large audience, then you must learn how to handle talking with a lot of people. After all, an entrepreneur needs to be around a great number of people to create a network that will help his business.

5. Step out of your comfort zone. Safety is a good thing, but that doesn’t take you farther.

In our present situation, letting your business crumble because of the pandemic means wasting all your time, energy, and resources. Shutting down the business should not be the only option. Making your products available online, for example, can save your business.

Self-doubt can be paralyzing. It hinders you from taking that step. Make it a habit to say a little prayer and try to become a little bolder. Become better and stand with a stronger conviction that YOU CAN DO IT NOW!

