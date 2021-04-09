Home  >  Business

China says to take necessary measures to uphold rights of Chinese companies

Reuters

Posted at Apr 09 2021 04:22 PM

BEIJING— China said on Friday it would take necessary measures to uphold the rights and interests of Chinese companies, after the United States added Chinese supercomputing entities to an economic blacklist.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.

The US Commerce Department said on Thursday it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a US economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts. 

