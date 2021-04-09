Cebu Pacific transports more 'life-saving' COVID-19 vaccines across PH

Cebu Pacific continues to delivery COVID-19 vaccines across the country. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Friday it has been transporting more COVID-19 vaccines across different parts of the country to assist in the government's vaccination program.

From April 6 to 9, it carried 77,800 doses to 6 cities in the Philippines, which include Bacolod, Zamboanga, Tacloban, Cotabato, Puerto Princesa and Tuguegarao, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

“We are glad to actively take part in this national endeavor. These deliveries pave way to the timely and successful rollout of our country’s vaccination program, and we are thankful for our partners’ trust in Cebu Pacific,” said Cebu Pacific Chief Strategy Officer Xander Lao.

“We look forward to carrying more of these much-needed vaccines to aid in the country’s fight against COVID-19,” he added.

Cebu Pacific said vaccines, upon receipt at the cargo warehouse, were kept in a refrigerated storage container complete with cooling systems to ensure that they are preserved until arrival at destinations.

To date, Cebu Pacific has flown some 130,000 doses across the country since March 2021, it said.

Philippine Airlines, the county's flag carrier, has also been delivering COVID-19 vaccines to various locations across the country. It has also transported Sinovac doses from Beijing to Manila.

Cebu Pacific delivers COVID-19 vaccines across the Philippines. Handout Cebu Pacific delivers COVID-19 vaccines across the Philippines. Handout Cebu Pacific delivers COVID-19 vaccines across the Philippines. Handout Cebu Pacific delivers COVID-19 vaccines across the Philippines. Handout

