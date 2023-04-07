Business Mentor: Faith and the Filipino entrepreneur

A crucifix is displayed at the altar during the veneration of the cross as part of the Good Friday rites at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in New Manila, Quezon City on April 15, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Approximately 90 percent of the Filipino population are the Christian, of which the majority are Catholic. Despite seeing and going through unfavorable circumstances in everyday life, Filipinos' deep faith calls upon the Almighty's mercy.

Prayer is an integral part of every Filipino's life. The call for prayer is an answer to those who feel they are losing hope and fear that what they have planned will not ensue, to keep the family away from harm, and to help them whenever a crisis arises.

Some non-believers may consider talking to the Supreme Being unnecessary since His physical presence has yet to be seen. But, those with solid faith see the Almighty through the various acts of love, kindness, and compassion that others show towards others.

What is faith?

Faith allows us not to lose hope when troubled because the Almighty is always there to help us and make things right. It takes away our fear and strengthens us, thus making us push ourselves more.

Entrepreneurs can excel in specific skills to make them successful. They must also keep their faith in the Lord as He acts as the driver that leads them to the right path. Our faith will save us from falling astray because we know that if we intentionally make mistakes, negative things are bound to happen, which can affect our way of life.

The pandemic put every entrepreneur to the test – a test of their faith. Towards the first 6 months, many entrepreneurs thought their dreams of success would never happen. It was unclear when the outbreak would end.

While the lockdown practically paralyzed businesses, many saw that consoling themselves through prayer was their only lifesaver. More than hurting the economy, the mental stress brought about by COVID-19 has affected so many people. However, with such strong faith, Filipinos have proven resilient. Times have been tough, but along with the Filipino's immediate backup plan to save their businesses, it shed light on what seems to be an endless black tunnel.

You often hear "bahala na" (come what may) from others when prompted by uncertainties. Others may perceive it as resignation or having no care at all. However, it can be considered positive, as some Supreme Being is out there who will make unexpected things happen. And we sometimes cling to that effect because we want to believe that someone will lighten the burden and make everything all right despite uncertainties and tribulations. One soothes himself with this belief, "pamapalakas ng loob," and then life goes on.

Faith is more than a belief – it is hard work. As an entrepreneur, you are expected to be on top of everything. You wear a lot of hats and need to fulfill the duties and responsibilities expected of you. It would help if you had faith in your co-workers, as well, because they are your allies in building your business.

Filipinos have made a distinctive mark worldwide, showcasing excellence in various fields or industries. We sometimes hear people from other countries commend Filipinos for not just being creative or artistic but primarily because of being "happy or jolly" people. We are tagged as a Third World Country, but all of us strive to uplift our country to be among the leading nations because we know that we are capable and strengthened by our faith.

We want a happy and comfortable life. And to be able to achieve that is not only through being successful with our career or business. Having a good relationship with our Lord allows us to have a peaceful life, away from all the negativities. Life with God as its center is a life that is generously blessed from above.

Christ's life, death, and resurrection is a story we have probably heard countless times. We have not witnessed all these instances, but because of faith, we firmly believe the Almighty's existence and love manifested through everyday circumstances.

Quoting what Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said during the celebration of the Black Nazarene, "Despite life's greatest challenges, Filipinos remain hopeful and resilient because of their unwavering faith." True enough, we have slowly returned to how our lives were amidst the "new normal." May we all continue to live in faith and love of our Creator.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: aob@gmb.ph

FB Page: Armando Bartolome

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.gmb.ph