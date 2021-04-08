Transport regulator allows 4,000 buses, jeepneys to operate in Metro Manila

Commuters queue at a designated bus stop in Quezon City to catch a ride on March 12, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some 4,000 buses and jeepneys will be allowed to ply the streets of Metro Manila next week, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said Thursday.

Of this figure, 1,800 jeepneys will be allowed to operate on 60 routes and 2,600 provincial buses will ply 190 routes in Metro Manila once they receive a greenlight from local governments, said LTFRB Metro Manila regional director Zona Tamayo.

Public transportation in the capital region, home to a tenth of the country's population, was at 76 percent last month, according to Tamayo.

“Sa pagbibigay po ng permiso o pago-open po ng routes dito, mahigpit po nating sinasabi sa ating mga operator ang pago-observe po ng ating health protocols para po sa kanilang operation,” she told reporters.

(As we open routes, we remind operators to observe health protocols in their operation.)

Public vehicles that refuse to operate despite being given permission due to anticipated low income would be violating the terms and conditions of their franchise, Tamayo said.

"Hindi ho pupuwedeng sila lang ho ang magde-declare kung kailan sila babiyahe o hindi. Lalabas po na may abandonment po ng kanilang ruta at iyon po ay violation po ng kanilang prangkisa," she said.

(They can't be the ones to declare when they want to operate. This will result in abandonment of their route, which is a violation of their franchise.)

Public transportation units within the NCR Plus bubble (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal) operate at limited capacity to curb the spread of COVID-19 as cases continued to rise.

The area is under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level, until April 11.

— Report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News