MANILA - The Philippine economy grew 5.7 percent in 2021, slightly faster than the 5.6 percent growth earlier announced, the state statistics bureau said on Thursday.

Fourth quarter growth last year was also faster at 7.8 percent versus the 7.7 percent rate announced in January, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in its revised estimates of the National Accounts of the Philippines for years 2020 and 2021.

Last year’s GDP growth was a significant rebound from the recession in 2020 triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the stringent measures the government used to curb the virus' spread.

The government is targeting a growth rate of 7 to 9 percent this year as pandemic restrictions are further eased.

However, the Asian Development Bank sees the Philippine economy growing only 6 percent this year, while the World Bank forecasts an even slower growth rate of 5.6 percent.

The pandemic caused the economy to shrink 9.6 percent in 2020, which is steepest single-year contraction of gross domestic product since World War 2.

But the 13.7 percent contraction of the GDP from 1984 to 1985 was even worse for the economy.

RELATED VIDEO