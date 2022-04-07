MANILA - The Philippines' power grid operator on Thursday said it is gearing up for the May 9 national elections amid concerns that power outages may happen during the period amid low power reserves.

The National Grid Corp of the Philippines said it is set to activate the 24/7 operations of its Overall Command Center from May 8 to 10 as part of its preparations to secure power transmission operations and facilities for Halalan 2022.

"As early as February, NGCP’s Power Task Force Elections (PTFE), a special team formed to ensure the security and reliability of the transmission network across the country during the elections, already set out with preparatory activities," the company said in a statement.

NGCP said its own contingency plans are in place to monitor and immediately address any grid disturbance.

Maintenance works and construction activities inside substations and within 300 meters of energized power lines will be suspended from May 2 to 16, while activities that require power interruptions will be suspended from April 24 to May 8, except in emergency cases, the power grid firm said.

It added that corrective works which may cause major grid disturbance, line inspection, and/or clearing are also targeted to be completed before April 30.

NGCP said it will issue advisories on the power situation every 4 hours. Despite May 9 being declared a special non-working day, NGCP said its critical units will remain fully staffed and operational.

"Line crews, engineers, pilots, maintenance and testing, and other technical personnel are also strategically positioned in substations to respond to line trippings, if any. Administrative and other support teams will also remain on duty," the company said.

