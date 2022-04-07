Handout photo

MANILA - Globe Telecom and campus esports and gaming organization AcadArena renewed their partnership, as they seek to launch more programs to support Filipino student gamers, the Ayala-led telco said on Thursday.

In a statement, Globe said partnering with AcadArena will solidify the country's position in the esports industry.

"As an enabler of a seamless digital lifestyle, Globe is committed to empowering future gaming champions and content creators. Working with AcadArena is one way to achieve its goal of solidifying the country’s position among regional and global esports giants," Globe said in a press release.

The partnership aims to bring students closer to various programs, modules, and access to industry professionals, Globe said, citing AcadArena's pursuit of delivering college-level tourneys across various titles.

“Globe is proud to renew our commitment to support AcadArena and its projects. We are one in the belief that the esports scene starts with the youth. We aim to develop and pioneer more programs, more competitive events, and more engagement for our esports stakeholders in the collegiate esports scene,” Ralph Aligada, Head of Globe Games and Esports said.

AcadArena co-founder and co-chief executive Officer Ariane Lim said Globe's support was important, especially with student gamers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Globe has been with us since day one. With their support, the world is kinder to student gamers who are still hit hard by the pandemic," Lim said.

The collaboration comes after Globe partnered with defending world Mobile Legends: Bang Bang champions Blacklist International.

Globe said they are set on other collaborations this year.