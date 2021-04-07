Transport chief orders COVID-19 testing of all railway workers

Commuters take the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) at the Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on October 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CB News/File

MANILA - All railway personnel should be tested for COVID-19 to ensure safety of commuters, the Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The railway sector has been continuously conducting mass testing of personnel of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), the Philippine National Railways (PNR), and the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 (LRT-1 and LRT-2 in line with the directive of Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade, the DOTr said in a statement.

At least 860 personnel of the MRT-3 underwent swab tests, of which 131 tested positive, the agency said.

As of the PNR, 131 have tested positive out of the 1,013 who were tested, the DOTr said.

For the LRT-1, 117 tested positive out of the 377 tested personnel while 143 out of the 571 tested LRT-2 workers were found to be positive of COVID-19.

Employee testing has contributed to the reduced operations with the MRT-3 running with 14 train sets, the LRT-1 with 17 trains and LRT-2 with 5 trains, the DOTr said.

Commuters affected by reduced train lines are being serviced by the bus augmentation on several specific routes, the agency said.

