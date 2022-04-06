Smart, Accenture among top companies for career 'progression' in PH: LinkedIn

A close-up shows an application 'Linkedin' on a smart phone in Berlin, Germany, 07 July 2020. Hayoung Jeon, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA - PLDT's wireless arm Smart Communications, business process outsourcing firm Accenture and oil firm Shell are among the top workplaces for career progression, according to professional network LinkedIn.

LinkedIn said firms noted in its 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies list "are offering stability in our ever-changing world of work — the ones that are not only attracting employees, but retaining them."

The following are the top 15 companies for career progression in the Philippines:

• Smart Communications

• Accenture

• Shell

• Metrobank

• Emerson

• BDO Unibank

• Manila Water

• Nestle

• WPP

• Philippine General Hospital

• Insular Life Assurance Company Ltd

• Robinsons Bank Corp

• San Miguel Corp

• Cognizant

The data is based on LinkedIn data assessing elements of career progression including the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational background, it said.

LinkedIn said the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed professionals to move jobs in 2021. Workers and jobseekers' perception of employers have also changed, it said.

