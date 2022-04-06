MANILA - The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday kept its 6 percent growth forecast for the Philippines despite the effects of the Ukraine crisis on the global economy.

The ADB said the Philippines was in a good position to weather the latest bout of geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Abdul Abiad, Director of Macroeconomics Research at ADB’s Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department, said trade linkages between the Philippines and Central Asia and the Caucasus was “relatively small.” Financial links, and remittances from the affected region were also small, he said.

Abiad also noted that the COVID-19 omicron surge at the start of the year was not as severe as previous surges, and that the Philippines has already started to open up its economy.

“There is an offsetting factor that the opening up from COVID is taking place, so that is going to allow domestic demand and consumption to recover,” Abiad said.

The 6 percent growth forecast of ADB for the Philippine economy was more optimistic than the World Bank’s expectations of a 5.7 percent expansion. However, it is lower than the Philippine government’s target of 7 to 9 percent, which according to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez may soon be adjusted to take into account rising inflation.

Inflation hit 4 percent in March, the top end of the Philippine Central Bank’s preferred range of 2 to 4 percent.

Dulce Zara, Senior Regional Cooperation Officer of the ADB’s Southeast Asia Department said ADB may adjust its forecast for inflation in the Philippines with oil costs spiking due to geopolitical tensions.

ADB earlier projected Philippine inflation to average 4.2 percent this year, but this was before the oil spike caused by the Ukraine crisis.

“We were looking at $70 per barrel in 2021 but now we are looking at above $100 per barrel and that has a huge impact on the budget of the government because it was using a lower crude oil price for budgeting this year,” Zara said.

Meanwhile, Zara said she is confident remittances from overseas Filipinos will continue to bolster domestic growth.

“What we are seeing is there are increasing number of OFWs leaving the country simply because the more advanced countries are opening up. They are ready to accept more workers from the Philippines.”

ADB trimmed its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia Wednesday as "increasing" price pressures after Russia's invasion of Ukraine threaten a recovery from omicron surges.

