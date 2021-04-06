Philippine Airlines cancels select flights to Western Visayas until April 10

MANILA— Philippine Airlines said late Monday several flights to Western Visayas, including those bound for the island of Boracay, were canceled in compliance with new government guidelines meant to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government earlier limited passenger arrivals in Western Visayas from NCR Plus (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite), currently under the strictest quarantine level, as well as from Cebu and Davao until April 10.

In a statement, PAL said all flights from Manila to Bacolod, Iloilo, Antique, Caticlan, Kalibo and Roxas City are canceled until April 10.

PAL said the flight halt is "in compliance with the government's temporary suspension of inbound passenger travel to Region 6 (Western Visayas) from the NCR Plus area, as well as from Cebu and Davao, effective immediately until April 10, 2021."

"Please be advised that flights to/from other regions, including those from Manila, Cebu and Davao, shall continue to operate during the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) period until April 11, subject to restrictions and requirements imposed by each Local Government Unit," it added.

In addition, flights from Cebu to Caticlan were also canceled until April 10.

But PAL flights from Iloilo, Bacolod, Roxas and Kalibo to Manila will continue to operate during the period while flights from Antique to Manila will resume on April 10, it said.

Allowed to travel to all other regions within this ECQ period are:

Health/emergency frontline services personnel

Government officials and frontline personnel

Duly-authorized humanitarian assistance actors

Persons traveling for medical/humanitarian reasons

Persons going to the airport for travel abroad

Persons crossing zones for work or business permitted in the zone of destination, and going back home.

Returning or repatriated OFWs and other Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) returning to their places of residence

Locally-stranded individuals (LSIs)

Affected passengers may convert their tickets to travel vouchers, avail of unlimited rebooking, or refund, PAL said.

