AirAsia sets new flights schedule after NCR Plus lockdown extension

MANILA - AirAsia announced on Tuesday its new flight schedule following the extension of the enhanced community quarantine over Metro Manila and 4 adjacent provinces.

The airline said that new schedule also takes into account that only essential travel is allowed into and out of Manila until April 11, 2021.

"Moreover, the local government of Western Visayas has also temporarily suspended the acceptance of all incoming passengers until April 10, 2021," the airline said.

Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines earlier also announced new flight schedules and cancellations following the ECQ extension over "NCR Plus."