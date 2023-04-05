Leave aircon on for savings? Meralco gives tips for summer

Linemen work on electrical posts at a street in Mandaluyong on September 15, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Meralco on Wednesday gave tips on how consumers may save on electricity costs as it promised to ensure continued and stable electricity for its 7.6 million customers during the Holy Week and the Day of Valor holidays.

In a statement, Meralco said its personnel will be ready 24/7 to attend to customer concerns while its business centers will be closed from April 6 to 10.

"We are one with the nation in observing a solemn and safe Holy Week and we would like to assure our customers that Meralco personnel will remain on standby to respond to concerns and emergencies," Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldariagga said.

"We also continue to remind our customers and the public to practice electrical safety and energy efficiency," he added.

Meralco also shared the following safety and cost-saving tips:

- Those going out of town during the long weekend must turn off appliances. However, it's best to keep refrigerators running, which is proven to be 12 percent more cost-efficient

- Refrain from using "octopus connections" or plugging in extension cords into a single power outlet

- Organize electrical wires and cords

- Avoid placing and running electrical cords under rugs or carpets as constantly walking o these may damage the insulation of the wires

- Save on electricity costs by keeping the air conditioning unit running when leaving the house for only an hour

- Use Meralco's appliance calculator to help manage consumers' power consumption



Ayala unit to de-load from grid during peak demand: Meralco

Meralco implementing staggered rate hike up to May

Meralco enters emergency power deal with SMC unit

RELATED VIDEO