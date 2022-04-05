Home  >  Business

LIST: Canceled flights on April 5 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2022 10:29 AM

MANILA - Several local flights were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said in an advisory.

Following flights were canceled on April 5: 

CEBGO

  • DG 6177 Manila - Masbate
  • DG 6178 Masbate - Manila

