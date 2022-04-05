Home > Business LIST: Canceled flights on April 5 due to bad weather ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2022 10:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - Several local flights were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said in an advisory. Following flights were canceled on April 5: CEBGO DG 6177 Manila - Masbate DG 6178 Masbate - Manila Refresh this page for updates. For revenge travel: Cebu Pacific revives P99 one-way base fare travel pass Cebu Pacific offers 'fly when you can' Super Pass voucher for P99 RELATED VIDEO: Watch more on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, canceled flights Read More: canceled flights flights Cebu Pacific CebGo bad weather /entertainment/04/05/22/kiko-pangilinan-kids-visit-sharon-at-probinsyano-set/overseas/04/05/22/kims-sister-north-korea-nukes-could-eliminate-south/news/04/05/22/lrt-2-magsasagawa-ng-maintenance-mula-holy-wednesday-hanggang-easter-sunday/spotlight/04/05/22/fly-less-go-vegan-how-people-can-take-climate-action/sports/04/05/22/ricci-hopes-ue-coach-not-serious-with-order-to-harm