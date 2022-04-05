Road side vendors wait for fishermen to bring their haul of freshwater fish on March 25, 2022. Freshwater fish caught near the area are a popular and affordable staple for residents in the locale. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA- The Department of Finance (DOF) said Tuesday that the government would "redouble" efforts to further grow the economy with only 3 months left before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from power.



In an economic briefing, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said they will try to achieve this despite the pandemic and the economic fallout brought by Russia's invasion of Ukraine to "fully recover lost opportunities" brought by the health crisis.

The Duterte administration will continue "full steam" its Build, Build, Build, modernizing the governance system, strengthening health capacity, and pursue reforms to "build a truly broad-based and inclusive financial system fit for the 21st century."

Infrastructure investments driven by the flagship domestic program were targeted to reach 5.9 percent of GDP this year, said the finance chief.

"In essence, we will continue working hard until the last hour of our mandate to contribute all that we can to our strong economic resurgence," he said.

"Our optimism is, of course, tempered by the uncertainties introduced by the Ukraine conflict. We face a situation that will almost certainly raise inflation levels in all countries. This will be due primarily to the spike in oil and commodity prices."

To cushion the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Duterte had approved over P6 billion worth of fuel subsidies and discount vouchers to public transport drivers and fisherfolk.

The President also approved some P200 monthly unconditional cash aid to poor Filipino households, but he requested Dominguez to increase this to P500 as prices of food continue to be unstable.

During the briefing, the finance exec the government allotted P41.4 billion for the cash aid.

Prices of goods, especially petroleum products, have been rising in recent weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up world crude oil prices.

Since the start of the year, pump prices have increased by P16.10 per liter for gasoline, P26 per liter for diesel and P24.10 per liter for kerosene, based on the latest price adjustments and the Department of Energy’s oil monitor.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could affect the country's economic growth prospects through a slower world GDP growth, higher crude oil prices, higher non-oil prices and potential second-round effects on inflation through transport fares, wages and food prices.