Google Maps beefs up delivery actions

Pickup and delivery.png Caption: Pickup and delivery actions on the Google interface. Handout

MANILA - Consumers will soon find Google Maps even more useful as the app prepares to launch new features, including pick-up and delivery updates for and actions on the interface.

Aside from search and location navigation, shoppers will soon be able to use Google Maps for more grocery delivery and information with Google's latest AI-backed upgrades, said Google Maps vice president of Products Dane Glasgow.

Details such as pickup and delivery windows, fees, and minimum order will be available right from Search and Maps for select partner retailers aside from navigation information, Google said.

Another update is the "Pickup with Google Maps" which is currently in pilot mode in partnership with The Kroger Co grocery retail company in the US. It will enable curbside pickup of groceries, Google said.

"Delivery and curbside pickup have grown in popularity during the pandemic, they’re convenient and minimize contact. To make this process easier, we’re bringing helpful shopping information to stores’ business profiles on Maps and Search, like delivery providers, pickup and delivery windows, fees, and order minimums," he said.

Google Maps will also expand the capabilities of the assistant driving mode where voice can be used to send and receive calls and text, review new messages across different apps in one place and read-out text while on the navigation screen, Google said.

Google said the feature would be available in new languages and would expand to 13 new countries globally.

"All of these updates are possible thanks to AI advancements that have transformed Google Maps into a map that can reflect the millions of changes made around the world every day," Glasgow said.

Google Maps has also been upgraded to include new features such as weather and air quality layers.