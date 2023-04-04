Dogecoin icon temporarily replaces Twitter's bird logo

Twitter's web interface showing the dogecoin icon

MANILA — Twitter's iconic blue bird logo was replaced by the dogecoin icon on Tuesday morning, Manila Time, months after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the platform for $44 billion.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that features a Shiba Inu on its face.

Screenshot of Twitter's web platform showing dogecoin

Musk, an eccentric businessman, previously expressed his liking toward cryptocurrencies, including dogecoin.

In 2021, Musk, who also owns Tesla, announced that the electric vehicle and battery manufacturer would accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk reposted a Twitter conversation he had with a social media user. The user told Musk to "buy Twitter" and change the icon to "doge."

Musk captioned the tweet, "As promised."

This isn't the first time the businessman stirred controversy on the platform.

He had also posted dogecoin memes earlier.

RELATED VIDEO: