MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said it has shut more sites hosting child pornography and illegal gambling.

In a statement, Globe said it has blocked 11,320 URLs and 502 domains hosting lewd content as well as 194 domains of illegal gambling since the start of the year.

Globe said it has invested over $2.7 million in content filtering systems that block websites and imagery that promote child pornography, illegal gambling and online piracy.

Globe launched its Make It Safe Initiative in 2017. Since then, it has blocked 3,975 domains and 57,785 URLs promoting child pornography.

“Globe is strongly committed to helping address child pornography in the country, which has become a troubling societal issue. We actively support government efforts to curtail these illegal activities through site blocking, and education and awareness campaigns,” Globe’s Chief Privacy Officer Irish Salandanan-Almeida said.

Aside from key government agencies, Globe said it is also working with UK-based Internet Watch Foundation to protect children online.

