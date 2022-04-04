MANILA -- The Bureau of Customs (BOC) collected P70.27 billion in revenue in March--its highest ever monthly collection, exceeding its P57.69 billion target.

In a statement, the bureau said 14 of its 17 collection districts hit their target for the said month. The BOC noted that they have also been exceeding their monthly revenue collection target since January.

The BOC also said they have collected P188.506 billion as of end March, reflecting 27.8 percent of the 2022 collection target of P679.226 billion.

The BOC attributed the record collection to the improving volume of importation in the country, the improved valuation, and the intensified collective efforts of all their collection districts.

In March, the BOC said they have filed 103 criminal complaints against importers and brokers due to alleged smuggling of agricultural products in the country since 2016.

They also said that they have confiscated P1.99 billion worth of smuggled agricultural goods since 2019.

The BOC also exceeded its collection targets in 2021.