Manila Water assures 24/7 supply during Holy Week

Manila Water holds a ceremonial commissioning of the Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 (NBAQ4) at the reservoir in La Mesa Dam in Quezon City on January 27, 2023. The new aqueduct will convey up to 1,000 million liters of water per day (MLD) is part of the rehabilitation of existing aqueducts to help ensure continuous water supply for more than 7 million customers in the East Zone. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Manila Water on Monday said its 7.4 million customers would have a sustained 24/7 water supply during the Holy Week made possible by executing contingency and augmentation projects.

Manila Water services the East Zone of Metro Manila.

It said it has rolled out a P181-billion service improvement plan until 2027. The concessionaire said it has also implemented measures during the months leading to summer in anticipation of the spike in demand.

On top of the Angat Dam, its Cardona Treatment Plan in Rizal, which draws water from Laguna Lake, is currently maximizing its operations to accommodate treatment of up to 110 million liters per day (MLD).

The company also tapped other auxiliary sources such as the Marikina River through the 15 to 20-MLD Marikina Water Portable Treatment Plant and the 20-MLD Wawa-Calawis Water Supply System in Antipolo, it said.

The East Bay Water Supply System Project Phase 1 at Laguna Lake is expected to contribute 50 ML for the municipalities of Baras, Binangonan, Cardona, Jalajala and Morong in Rizel, it added.

Manila Water said a backwash recovery program in the 2 water treatment plants in Balara, Quezon City is being implemented, resulting in the plant treating an average of 24.7 MLD, up 13 MLD compared to last year's 11.6MLD capacity.

Deep wells are also ready to provide additional sources if needed. Manila Water said it could draw a maximum of 100 MLD from 50 rehabilitated deep wells within concession areas.

It said it had also ramped up maintenance of mainlines to avoid leakages. It also implemented an aggressive crackdown on illegal connections, it added.

