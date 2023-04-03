BDO inks deal with Japan's Hyakujushi Bank

BDO in Makati on January 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - BDO Unibank is partnering with Hyakujushi Bank Ltd (HBL) of Japan to support customers who have existing operations or planning to expand in the Philippines.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the Sy-led bank said it signed a memorandum of understanding with HBL.

HBL is a leading regional bank based in the Kagawa Prefecture, BDO said.

"The MOU aims to further strengthen the relationship between these 2 banks as BDO provides banking support services to Japanese business entities who are HBL customers and have existing operations or plan to build or expand their businesses in the country," BDO said.

HBL is the 16th Japanese bank to partner with BDO, the bank said.

RELATED VIDEO