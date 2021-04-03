Milk tea chain Macao to vaccinate employees for free

Health workers administer the COVID19 vaccine during an inoculation program at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



A company behind one of the country's most popular milk tea shops said Friday its employees would be vaccinated against COVID-19 for free.

Fredley Group of Companies (FGC), which manages Macao Imperial Tea, said in a statement that its inoculation program will include employees from the milk tea chain, New York Fries and Dips, Nabe Japanese Izakaya + Hot Pot, Mitasu Yakiniku, Hosaku International Buffet, Liang Crispy Roll, Cafe Kitsune and Maison Kitsune.

"This initiative by the company is not just for its employees, but to also encourage and inspire other [small and medium-sized enterprises] to consider doing the same effort for their workers," said FGC founder and CEO Avin Ong.

FGC added that it is also extending assistance to their employees' household members by sourcing vaccines for them.

The group's chain of restaurants were not spared from the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns as several branches were forced to temporarily close last year in accordance with the government's health protocols.

FGC currently operates over 250 stores in the country.

Several companies in the Philippines also previously announced they will be vaccinating their employees free of charge, including beverage giants Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc and Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc, Jollibee Group, McDonald's operator Golden Arches Development Corp, San Miguel Corp and several business process outsourcing firms, among others.

