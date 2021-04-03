Business Mentor: Don’t just dream it, make it a reality

A startup coffee business. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

Starting a business can be daunting especially if you’re just doing it on a whim. That is why it is important to do something that is something that you always wanted because it is easier to make things happen when your heart is in it.

Just like rearing a child, building a business needs nurturing. You just can't leave it to work on its own once you started it.

Ninety percent of startups fail during the first year. They did not plan how they would manage the business. To succeed in any kind of business, one should never cease to learn new things. It is important to be current and understand what the market demands all the time.

Characteristics of a Successful Startup

1. A product that the market wants

They offer a unique product that the market needs, and stands out. If you offer a product that nobody wants, you may not even last a month. Make sure that the market needs and wants your product.

2. A good business process

Remember that entrepreneurs should work on their business. It may seem easy to some, but there are processes that need to be followed to make the business succeed. Taking calls, replying, or sending out emails is not enough to make the business roll. There is a lot of work that needs to be done, thus the people who are in the business should be aware of their individual roles for business continuity.

3. Fast growth

Rapid growth means that you are in high demand. Scary? I guess it may be for others, but an entrepreneur is a risk-taker. However, the risks are calculated, you don’t have to exaggerate your plans towards expanding the business. Learn how the transition can be safely done and enjoy the fruits of your labor. And don’t be blinded with your success, otherwise, you will just waste all your time and resources.

4. Versatility

This refers to the skillset of the team that you are working with and how quickly your team can come up with new products that will let your brand stand out, create new marketing strategies, rebrand business, etc. Creating a solid team makes it less scary to face all those challenges. This also goes with having co-founders since you get to share equal responsibilities and accountability.

Just imagine how many businesses bloomed during last year’s pandemic scare. Most of them just wanted to earn something to help their family even it meant sacrificing a little.

Just by checking some social media platforms, you can see how many Pinoys have created an online business and succeeded. If they can do it, I am sure you can, too. It only takes a little faith in yourself and to our Almighty.

