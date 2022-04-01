MANILA — Bockchain project Ronin, which is behind the popular game Axie Infinity, said on Friday it has made some headway in the investigation of a cyber heist that compromised $615 million in virtual assets, citing an "external breach."

The Ronin Network disclosed to users that on March 23, hackers drained Ethereum and USDC cryptocurrencies worth $615 million, in one of largest thefts ever in the crypto world.

Ronin was developed by Vietnam-based Sky Mavis to service the cryptocurrency exchange needs of Axie Infinity players, a significant portion of which are Filipino.

"While the investigations are ongoing, at this point we are certain that this was an external breach. All evidence points to this attack being socially engineered, rather than a technical flaw," the company said in a newsletter.

Examples of socially engineered attacks include smishing or phishing, where cybercriminals rely on manipulation and human emotion to coax victims into providing information or access to networks such as Ronin.

While this seems to imply the attack was not result of any design flaws in the system, the Ronin Network still pledged to improve security.

"We are committed to ensuring that all of the drained funds are recovered or reimbursed, and we are continuing conversations with our stakeholders to determine the best course of action," it said.

In Axie Infinity, players participate in battles using colorful blob-like Axies, and are mainly rewarded "Smooth Love Potion" (SLPs) that can be exchanged for cryptocurrency or cash -- or invested back into the game's virtual world Lunacia.

About 35 percent of Axie Infinity traffic -- and the biggest share of its 2.5 million daily active users -- comes from the Philippines, where high proficiency in English, strong gaming culture and widespread smartphone usage have fueled its popularity, according to Sky Mavis.

To play the game, players first have to purchase at least 3 Axies.

An Axie is an NFT -- a unique, non-fungible token, with a particular set of abilities and characteristics. Like NFT pieces of art, they are stored on the blockchain -- a digital ledger that cannot be changed.

Axies can be bought, sold or rented to other players. Owners can also breed them to create new Axies that provide more value.

Axie Infinity player and financial adviser Fitz Villafuerte earlier said the incident underscored the volatility of cryptocurrency investments.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

