MANILA President Rodrigo Duterte has signed measures granting a 25-year franchise extension to 6 firms, documents shared by Malacañang showed.
Duterte approved the following laws:
- Republic Act No. 11664 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Franciscan Broadcasting Corporation.
- Republic Act No. 11665 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Iriga Telephone Company, Inc.
- Republic Act No. 11666 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Soundstream Broadcasting Corporation.
- Republic Act No. 11667 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Nation Broadcasting Corporation of the Philippines.
- Republic Act No. 11668 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to GV Broadcasting System, Inc. or Cignal TV
- Republic Act No. 11669 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Enrique M. Orozco and Sons, Inc. or Real Radio Network, Inc.
- Aside from this, the President also granted a franchise to the University of Southern Mindanao to maintain and operate radio broadcasting stations for educational and related purposes in the Cotabato province.
