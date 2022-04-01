President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials prior to his "Talk to the People" at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 29, 2022. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA President Rodrigo Duterte has signed measures granting a 25-year franchise extension to 6 firms, documents shared by Malacañang showed.

Duterte approved the following laws:

Republic Act No. 11664 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Franciscan Broadcasting Corporation.

Republic Act No. 11665 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Iriga Telephone Company, Inc.

Republic Act No. 11666 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Soundstream Broadcasting Corporation.

Republic Act No. 11667 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Nation Broadcasting Corporation of the Philippines.

Republic Act No. 11668 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to GV Broadcasting System, Inc. or Cignal TV

Republic Act No. 11669 renewing for another 25 years the franchise granted to Enrique M. Orozco and Sons, Inc. or Real Radio Network, Inc.

Aside from this, the President also granted a franchise to the University of Southern Mindanao to maintain and operate radio broadcasting stations for educational and related purposes in the Cotabato province.

