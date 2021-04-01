No signal? Satellite phones, services now available on Lazada, Smart says

The Smart-powered satellite phone service is now available on Lazada. Handout

MANILA - Subscribers can now buy satellite phone services and devices from e-commerce platform Lazada, giving Filipinos expanded communications option especially those living in remote areas, Smart Communications said.

Smart-powered SmartSAT XT Lite satellite phone, exclusive SmartSAT XT Lite SIM and top up cards are now available via Smart's flagship store in Lazada, PLDT Inc's wireless unit said in a statement.

“As we all know, communication can mean life and death during emergencies and disasters. We want to make sure our customers can conveniently access our satellite products so that we can help them prepare for unforeseen events,” Smart vice president for International Roaming and Consumer Business Alice Ramos said.

Satellite phones give users more coverage especially those living in areas with little or no cellular coverage.

Smart said satellite phones are ideal for outdoor and maritime activities such as industrial business operations as well as during emergency situations.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier signed a measure expanding internet service providers (ISPs) access to satellite systems.

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT earlier said it has been in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink low-orbit satellite technology which could improve connectivity in remote areas in the country.

Telecommunication services in the Philippines are continuously being upgraded. The entry of third telco DITO Telecommunity will expand services even in remote areas.

In February, internet speeds improved as the Philippines ranked 83rd in the world in mobile download speed, climbing 3 spots with an average of 26.24 Mbps. For fixed line, the country rose 8 spots to 92nd place, based on Ookla's Speed Test Global Index.