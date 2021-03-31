Converge eyes Q2 VisMin fiber broadband commercial launch

The vessel which will execute cable-laying operations for Converge. Handout

MANILA - Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc plans to launch commercial fiber broadband services in Visayas and Mindanao by the second quarter.

Its national fiber backbone expansion is set to be completed by the first quarter, reaching Visayas and Mindanao, the internet provider said in a statement.

"We hope to commercially launch by the second half of the year so that we can reach more provinces in need of world-class fixed broadband services,” said Converge Chief Operating Officer Jesus Romero.

Expansion in Visayas and Mindanao includes 1,800 kms of submarine sea cables, connecting over 20 landing stations across the country, Converge said.

Romero said the cable stations have been "substantially completed" and that they are now waiting for the vessel that would execute the cable-laying operations.

A P20 billion capital expenditure has been earmarked for expansion works, digitalization and other expenses this year, Uy said.

Converge said pilot testing in Cebu has begun. It also aims to cover Davao, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Bacolod City and Cagayan De Oro.

Converge's goal is to reach 55 percent of the country's residential homes by 2025, CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Uy said the company is always on the lookout for new technologies to bring the best connection for Filipinos adding that its talks with Elon Musk's low-orbit satellite internet system Starlink has been going on.

Converge said it has completed about 55,000 fiber route kilometers at the end of 2020.

The Philippines ranked 92nd place, up 8 notches in Ookla's Speed Text Global Index in February with an average fixed download speed of 38.46 Mbps from January's 32.73 Mbps.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: