New SSS president named

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Aurora Cruz Ignacio as the new chief of the Social Security System, according to appointment papers released by Malacanang.

Ignacio will replace Emmanuel Dooc as president and chief executive officer of the SSS. Dooc resigned last March.

Ignacio obtained her Bachelor of Science, major in Commerce, Banking and Finance degree from the Centro Escolar University.

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that Ignacio was the first female head of the SSS. We regret the error.)