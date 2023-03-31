SKY Fiber offers free speed boost to subscribers

MANILA - SKY Fiber on Friday announced it is giving subscribers a boost in speed at no extra cost.

The internet service provider said starting April 1 until December 31, subscribers of SKY Fiber’s Plan 20Mbps (P999/month) will experience speeds of up to 30Mbps at no additional cost to their monthly subscription fee.

Subscribers of Plan 30Mbps (P1,299/month) will get also get boosted with speeds of up to 75Mbps for free, except for those located in Batangas, Dumaguete, and Iloilo who’ll continue to receive up to 45Mbps free speed boost until December 31, the company said.

"Interested customers are encouraged to subscribe to these plans and take advantage of the free installation on April 1 to 30, given that all requirements are met," it said.

The internet service provider said it is also extending the free speed boost on other plans until the end of December. Unli Broadband Plans 50Mbps and 100Mbps will continue to have up to 150Mbps and 200Mbps speeds respectively.

SKY and ABS-CBN are both part of the Lopez Group of companies.

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN.

Both new and existing subscribers of these Super Speed Plans can enjoy the free speed boosts within the promo period.

Conveniently subscribe to SKY Fiber online through the official website (mysky.com.ph/skyfiber) or SKY’s 24/7 assistant KYLA (mysky.com.ph/aboutkyla).

Follow SKY on Facebook (fb.com/myskyupdates), Twitter (@myskyupdates), and Instagram (@myskyupdates) for more information and updates.