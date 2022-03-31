A file photograph showing pumping units sihouetted against a setting sun work continuously in an oil field near Los Angeles, California USA 11 March 2008. Paul Buck, EPA-EFE/File



HONG KONG - WTI prices plunged more than 5 percent Thursday on reports the United States is considering releasing a million barrels a day for several months to address a supply crisis caused by Russia's war with Ukraine.

West Texas Intermediate sank 5.21 percent to $102.20, while Brent was off 4.23 percent at $108.65.

More details to follow.

