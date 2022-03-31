Home > Business WTI crude down more than 5 percent as US mulls tapping reserves Agence France-Presse Posted at Mar 31 2022 02:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A file photograph showing pumping units sihouetted against a setting sun work continuously in an oil field near Los Angeles, California USA 11 March 2008. Paul Buck, EPA-EFE/File HONG KONG - WTI prices plunged more than 5 percent Thursday on reports the United States is considering releasing a million barrels a day for several months to address a supply crisis caused by Russia's war with Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate sank 5.21 percent to $102.20, while Brent was off 4.23 percent at $108.65. More details to follow. Fuel, flour prices expected to rise as Ukraine crisis continues Duterte OKs P3-billion fuel discount for drivers, farmers amid Ukraine crisis Oil stays above $120 per barrel ahead of NATO Russia-Ukraine summit RELATED VIDEO: Watch more on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, oil reserves Read More: oil gas oil supply WTI crude oil US oil reserves Russia Ukraine /sports/03/31/22/nba-suns-edge-warriors-tie-team-record-for-wins/entertainment/03/31/22/watch-vice-ganda-marks-birthday-on-showtime/sports/03/31/22/uaap-ateneo-depth-in-full-display-against-adamson/entertainment/03/31/22/marjorie-barretto-goes-house-to-house-to-campaign-for-robredo/sports/03/31/22/nba-cj-mccollum-leads-pelicans-to-victory-vs-portland