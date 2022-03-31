A resident buys medicine from a neighborhood pharmacy as people wait as they queue outside of the Paltok Elementary School in Quezon City on April 7, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - A price cap on certain medicines and drugs in the Philippines can lead to some of these products being withdrawn from the market, a former health chief and a group of pharmaceutical firms said Thursday.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s executive order No. 155, which sets a maximum retail price on 34 drug molecules and 71 drug formulas, took full effect last March 22.

The policy has to be "well studied," according to former Health Secretary Enrique Ona.

“It may end up with those drugs that are too controlled or the pricing would be controlled, may disappear in the market. I would rather that government in the partnership with the private sector, goes into bulk purchases of these medicines,” he said.

A drug manufacturer even pulled out of the market in 2008, according to Teodoro Padilla, executive director of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines.

“Having products put under price control regime, could actually lead to many of these products being withdrawn from the market. We’ve actually seen that happen," he said.

"Back in 2008, when the first round of the MDRP took place, there were medications that were actually slowly made non-available, due to the fact and this is not sustainable."

Padilla said a price cap does not help efforts to make the latest medicines available in the country.

“If we compare ourselves to our neighbors in the ASEAN region, for example, the Philippines always is among the last, laggard countries that get the latest medicines. Why? Because there has to be consistency in policy, there has to be predictability, and nothing should be done on a whimsical level. Unfortunately, populist sentiments tend to overrule commonsense,” he said.

A Social Weather Stations survey commissioned showed 96 percent of Filipinos believe the government should provide free medicines to patients who need them.

It also showed that medicines are the most burdensome hospital and recuperation expense. Former Health Secretary Dayrit said this should be an election issue.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey shows that improving public health ranks only 8th among issues that respondents believe should be addressed by candidates for national posts. Providing jobs and controlling prices of basic services and commodities are on top of the list.

The survey was conducted last December 12 to 16, with 1,440 adult respondents.

