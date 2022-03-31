Panda Express set to open new branch in SM Southmall

The newest Panda Express branch follows standard health protocols to ensure the safety of its guests and crew. Handout

MANILA - American Chinese dining concept Panda Express is set to open a branch in Las Pinas City on April 1, its Philippine operator said Thursday.

In a statement, Jollibee Foods Corp said Panda Express would open an outlet in SM Southmall.

The latest addition will be the brand's 7th outlet in Metro Manila. The first branch opened in SM Megamall in 2019.

“We are thrilled to announce that we continue to expand our stores here. We have received so much love from our fans in the Philippines and what better way to reciprocate this kind of brand love than to bring Panda Express closer to them," Jollibee Group's Business Development Head for Foreign Franchises Brand Ned Bandojo said.

Panda Express is known for its original orange chicken, among others. It currently has a limited offering of Kung Pao Fish released in time for the upcoming Lenten season, the company said.

JFC in 2018 announced it would form a joint venture with Panda Restaurant Group, the operator of Panda Express, to bring the beloved brand to the Philippines.

