Protesters picket the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to call for the immediate collection of taxes owed by the heirs of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 31 March 2022. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

MANILA - Akbayan Partylist on Thursday urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue to file criminal charges against presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. for alleged willful refusal to pay his family's estate tax liabilities.

Criminal charges will prevent Marcos from getting "tax shield" if he wins the presidency in May, the group said during a protest outside the BIR headquarters.

On Wednesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez confirmed that Marcos and their estate administrators have failed to pay outstanding estate taxes valued at P203 billion.

“Ang taong bayan ay hindi pumapayag na gawin lamang tax shield o tax haven ang pagkapangulo ng tumatakbong si Bongbong Marcos, para takasan na ang P203 billion na utang sa kanilang estate taxes," Akbayan Partylist Secretary General and Spokesperson Justine Balanes told reporters.

(The people are against using as tax shield or tax haven the presidency of aspirant Bongbong Marcos, to evade paying their estate taxes worth P203 billion.)

Balanes said each day that the BIR fails to collect the tax, millions of workers and subsidy beneficiaries are deprived of their rightful support from the government.

Meanwhile, Nice Coronacion of Sentro-Akbayan Labor accused the BIR of demonstrating preferential treatment in the case of the Marcoses.

Coronacion lamented that as workers, taxes are being automatically deducted from their salaries.

"Yung mga sobrang mayaman na, kumukuha pa at nangangarap pa sa mga matataas na position ay hindi nagbabayad ng buwis. Sobrang sakit at hindi makatarungan," Coronacion said.

(Those who are rich, who wanted to be reinstated in high positions are not paying taxes. It's painful and unfair.)

AWARE or the Alliance of Women for Action Towards Reform, retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, and former Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Kim Henares have also urged the filing of a criminal case against Marcos and his family for willful refusal to pay their estate taxes.

The AWARE petition urging the BIR to take legal action has already received over 23,000 signatures.

On Thursday, Carpio said the government won't be able to collect estate taxes from the Marcoses if Bongbong wins the presidency.

If he wins in the May 9 polls, Marcos would be able to appoint the next BIR commissioner, Carpio said.

"The president has supervision and control over the entire executive department. Control means he can reverse their decision. He can preempt and make the decision himself," he said.

The camp of Marcos on Saturday said that his family's unpaid estate tax liability is still pending in court.

Marcos' spokesman, Atty. Vic Rodriguez, said in a statement that the raising of the estate tax issue is "all about politics."

"Our rivals are misdirecting everyone by claiming that the case has attained finality when the truth of the matter is, it is still pending in court and the ownership of the properties in litigation has yet to be settled," Rodriguez said.

A Supreme Court document shows that its June 5, 1997 ruling on the issue became "final and executory" on March 9, 1999.

