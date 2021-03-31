Lugaw not essential? Grab claps back at overeager curfew enforcers with promo

A Grab Food delivery rider. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Grab is offering a free delivery promo after a video of a Grab delivery rider went viral as village officials refused to let him make a delivery of "lugaw" saying that food item was "not essential."

Netizens were angered over the video which showed the Grab Food rider being accosted by barangay officials who claimed he was violating the 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

The rider pleaded his case and said Grab also followed the guidelines set by the government on the enhanced community quarantine, which allowed food deliveries. But a barangay official still refused to let him through saying the "lugaw" or porridge which he is supposed to deliver, was "not essential".

In response, Grab posted on its official Facebook page a photo showing lugaw with the words: "If food is essential, and lugaw is food, therefore LUGAWISESSENTIAL".

Following the incident, Malacañang said food deliveries are allowed 24/7.

Grab meanwhile took the incident as an opportunity to honor its food delivery riders.

"Let’s give thanks to all our Grab riders na tuloy lang sa paghatid ng ating essential needs and for always following rules and guidelines whenever, wherever! Saludo po kami sa inyo, our kuyas and ates!" 💚

Grab said customers can also avail of free delivery using a special promo code.

"Use LUGAWISESSENTIAL to get free delivery on your GrabFood order! T&Cs apply."