GCash expands services for OFWs, Filipino tourists abroad

Leading finance app GCash targets overseas Filipinos as it expands its presence in the international market.

At its Futurecast 2023 event in Makati, GCash said it has expanded its services to Filipinos abroad, including overseas Filipino workers.

Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad, said Filipinos working or residing in more countries can now register and use the app even with an international SIM. The newest addition is Canada and the UK, on top of Japan, Australia, Italy and USA.

OFWs with GCash can send money back to the Philippines for free via the app. That will save them the cost of remittance fees.

"GCash being available to our 10 million Filipinos overseas," said Trinidad. He added, "Filipinos can now travel cashless all around the world."

Filipino tourists can also pay using the app in many countries with Alipay+. It offers real-time Forex with no service charge. The feature is initially available in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

Officials revealed a physical card with Visa will be available in a few months. The card can be used in 220 countries and territories.

Other features announced are the rollout of its cryptocurrency and stocks service, where a user can now buy or sell shares of 280 local companies.

GCash currently has 79 million registered users. Many of its features are initially available to some users, but will be in full service in the coming months.

